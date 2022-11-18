Australian Lady's Mystical Encounter With Jesus During Mass! He Said This About A Harry Potter Book!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





November 17, 2022





By Valentina Papagna October 2, 2022:

Today during the Holy Mass, seated in front of me was a family with children. I noticed there was a book on the pew. Right away, I recognized the boy on the cover of the book. It was Harry Potter. I was looking to read the book’s title when, in an instant, our Lord stopped me...

source: https://afterthewarning.com/messages-from-heaven/valentina-papagna/2022/november/03/our-lord-warns-us-about-the-evil-in-the-harry-potter-books/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eu9GKj_OIFM



