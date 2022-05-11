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HEART ATTACK, BYPASS, STENTS & THE BLESSINGS OF G-STRPOPHANTHIN | True Pathfinder
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104 views • May 11, 2022
In this video we explore the real cause of heart attacks, whether bypasses, stents and catheters make sense and how you can prevent and treat heart and cardiovascular problems, cancer and slow down the aging process in a natural, scientifically proven way, without side effects.
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
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For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #heartattack #heartattackprevention #heartdisease #heartproblems #cardiovascularproblems #cardiovasculartherapy #healthyheart #heartremedies #hearttreatment #ouabain #strophanthin #holistictreatment #holistictherapy #milieutherapy #terraintherapy #chronicdiseaseprevention #healthylife #antiaging #anticancer #naturalheartremedy #anginapectoris #highbloodpressure
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