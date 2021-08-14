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WATCH: Missouri AG @Eric_Schmitt rips COVID vaccine mandates
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80 views • August 14, 2021
WATCH: Missouri AG @Eric_Schmitt rips COVID vaccine mandates
“If someone says that using fear is good, that is what every tyrant and dictator in the history of the world has ever said to accumulate, aggregate and maintain power.”
“If someone says that using fear is good, that is what every tyrant and dictator in the history of the world has ever said to accumulate, aggregate and maintain power.”
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