Targeted Nation host - Ex CIA/NSA Contractor - Steven D Kelley - #OccupyGetty - 05/07/2023

Mar 2, 2013 Whistleblower Steven D. Kelley talks about his first hand experience in the Firearm and Optic R&D industry and how it lead him to deep place underground figuratively and literally. His presentation Steven also shares an in depth-look at the underground base at the Getty Museum. UK Induction of the Getty Center by the British Crown Underground.

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage