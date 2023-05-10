Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Targeted Nation host - Ex CIA/NSA Contractor - Steven D Kelley - #OccupyGetty - 05/07/2023
11 views
channel image
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
Published 18 hours ago |

Mar 2, 2013 Whistleblower Steven D. Kelley talks about his first hand experience in the Firearm and Optic R&D industry and how it lead him to deep place underground figuratively and literally. His presentation Steven also shares an in depth-look at the underground base at the Getty Museum. UK Induction of the Getty Center by the British Crown Underground.

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Keywords
trumpobamabidenputinsteven d kelleygordon gettydavid morrow

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket