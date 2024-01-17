Why I Left Raw Veganism: Embracing a Balanced and Nourishing Diet

In this video, I share my personal journey with being a fruitarian/raw vegan and why I eventually stopped following this diet.





At first, I loved it - I felt like I became one with nature, and everything felt so light and fresh. However, I eventually realized that it wasn't a sustainable diet for me to follow in the long-term.





It was difficult to live in a world where I felt so different from others, and I started to see how being a fruitarian could throw my body out of balance - especially as a woman.





I stopped getting my periods, and I knew that wasn't a healthy sign.





Additionally, I was addicted to detoxing, and I felt scared to eat "normal" food. I had to be honest with myself and acknowledge that controlled eating is dangerous, and I had to let go of my rigid eating habits to transform.





I felt a lot of shame about changing how I ate, but I knew it was necessary for my health and wellbeing.





If you're interested in hearing my story and learning more about my fruitarian journey, tune in to this video or reach out to me to learn how I can support you in living a more balanced and healthy lifestyle.









✨✨✨ 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞 ✨✨✨

WEBSITE: https://jodie-louise.com/

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bloomwithjodie_/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/bloomwithjodie

MY BLOG: https://www.jodie-louise.com/blog/

DISCOVERY CALL: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/discovery-call

FREE 20 MINUTE BITE SIZE DIGESTIVE CONSULT:

https://calendly.com/jodielouise/20-minute-bite-size-digestive-consult





✨✨✨ 𝐄-𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 ✨✨✨

HOW TO FOOD COMBINE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-food-combine/

HORMONE GUIDE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/hormonal-chart/

HOW TO INTUITIVELY EAT: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-intuitively-eat/





✨✨✨ 𝐌𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩 ✨✨✨

ZENCLEANZ: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/zencleanz/

COFFEE ALTERNATIVES:

https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/coffee-alternatives/

DETOX KITS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/detox-kits/

HERBS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/herbs/

MY BOOKS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/my-books/

TEAS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/teas/





✨✨✨ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬 ✨✨✨

GODDESS POOTOX: https://www.jodie-louise.com/goddess-pootox/

BLOOM MENTORSHIP PROGRAM: https://www.jodie-louise.com/mentorship-program/

1 TO 1 SESSIONS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/1-1-sessions/





#fruitarian #rawvegan #vegan #detox #health #wellness #transformation