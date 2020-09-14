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ΛΙΠΟΘΥΜΙΕΣ από τις ΜΑΣΚΕΣ; Έναρξη σχολείων. Ρεπορτάζ με διάφορα συμβάντα συγκεντρωμένα | 14/9/2020
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35 views • September 14, 2020
Επίκαιρα βίντεο συγκεντρωμένα από διάφορες πηγές. Μιλούν οι γονείς. Θέλω να ευχαριστήσω όσους έχουν ενεργοποιήσει το καμπανάκι στο κανάλι μας. Με αυτό τον τρόπο είναι δύσκολο για το YouTube να κρύψει τα βίντεο και να τα εμφανίζει μετά από 2-3 μέρες όπως κάνει συστηματικά τον τελευταίο καιρό. Να είστε καλά είχαμε 1550 άτομα στην πρεμιέρα και μπήκε το βίντεο στα προτεινόμενα όσο και αν δεν το θέλουν κάποιοι.
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