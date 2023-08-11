Dr. Jane Ruby & Dr. Stella Immanuel On Malaria

Dr. Stella says covid is a treatable & preventable disease with hospitals still using deadly Remdesivir & inbutation. Hydroxychloroquine & Ivermectin are effective treatments that can be acquired through telemedicine & are safe. Malaria is treatable with HCQ. Cases in the US mean the female anopheles mosquito is in the country. Dr. Stella stresses medical preparedness by getting meds & supplies while they are still available.
