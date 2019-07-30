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Is this the MOST ACCURATE RIFLE, Straight out of the box? In that price range?
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27 views • July 30, 2019
CODE OF ARMS TV :
WOW! Get Ultimate Precision, Straight out of the box !
Is this the MOST ACCURATE RIFLE, Straight out of the box? In that price range?
Go to your local stocking dealer that carries Bergara, if you are in Niagara, check out www.lanzshootingsupplies.com
If your local gunstore does not carry them, have them contact:
Ian from ODel Engineering to find out how they can carry the Bergara line and many more great Lines that ODel has to offer.
Special Thanks to Tony for taking the time to chat with us and Ian for being such a great host.
WOW! Get Ultimate Precision, Straight out of the box !
Is this the MOST ACCURATE RIFLE, Straight out of the box? In that price range?
Go to your local stocking dealer that carries Bergara, if you are in Niagara, check out www.lanzshootingsupplies.com
If your local gunstore does not carry them, have them contact:
Ian from ODel Engineering to find out how they can carry the Bergara line and many more great Lines that ODel has to offer.
Special Thanks to Tony for taking the time to chat with us and Ian for being such a great host.
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