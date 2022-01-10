The Meaning Behind "Vaccine" Lots – Presentation by Dr. Tom Cowan

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(Jan 7, 2022) Dr. Tom Cowan takes a deep dive into the extremely disturbing and damning findings which have been recently discovered by an international independent research team who dug into the USA’s official Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). What has been discovered is evidence of premeditated mass murder by lethal injection!
Dr. Tom Cowan: https://drtomcowan.com/