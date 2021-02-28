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COVID !s a HOAX. DO NOT COMPLY with the Illegal mandates. Stop being a mindless sheep.
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90 views • February 28, 2021
DO NOT PAY ANY ILLEGAL COVID !9 mandate fines. Sue people that illegally attack you for not complying. Sue your local government and businesses in CIVIL court MAKE THEM PAY!
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