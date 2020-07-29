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Sara Cunial calls for arrest of Bill Gates
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145 views • July 29, 2020
Sara Cunial, May 14, 2020
Italian Deputy Sara Cunial speech on Deep State, Bill gates, Agenda 21 at the Italian Chamber of Deputies.
Transcript
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-chat/3845306/posts
Val
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_8FhyJZhbdtY2S0ubaPufQ/
Italian Chamber of Deputies
https://www.youtube.com/user/cameradeideputati/
Italian Deputy Sara Cunial speech on Deep State, Bill gates, Agenda 21 at the Italian Chamber of Deputies.
Transcript
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-chat/3845306/posts
Val
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_8FhyJZhbdtY2S0ubaPufQ/
Italian Chamber of Deputies
https://www.youtube.com/user/cameradeideputati/
Keywords
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