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Episode 5 of The Jim Gale Show: Building wealth with food, bitcoin, and a freedom mindset with Mark Yegge
Food Forest Abundance
Food Forest Abundance
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5 views • August 12, 2022

This episode is jam-packed with leading-edge, financial wisdom for our unfolding new world, from understanding wise investments such as Bitcoin, to challenging the false perceptions of our economy created by Wall Street and other conventional “authorities.”


Mark Yegge, a wealth architect, fund manager, author and mentor, joins co-hosts Jim Gale and Matthew Britt to help us unpack many ways to increase our wealth through investing wisely.


Make sure to tune in every Friday as we release our newest episodes.


The Jim Gale Show is now available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Podcast Addict, Unite, and many other platforms.


To listen to the whole episode: https://unitelive.earth/food-forest-abundance/food-forest-abundance?recording_id=1290

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foodforestabundancethejimgaleshowgrowingfreedom
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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