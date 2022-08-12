Episode 5 of The Jim Gale Show: Building wealth with food, bitcoin, and a freedom mindset with Mark Yegge

This episode is jam-packed with leading-edge, financial wisdom for our unfolding new world, from understanding wise investments such as Bitcoin, to challenging the false perceptions of our economy created by Wall Street and other conventional “authorities.”





Mark Yegge, a wealth architect, fund manager, author and mentor, joins co-hosts Jim Gale and Matthew Britt to help us unpack many ways to increase our wealth through investing wisely.





Make sure to tune in every Friday as we release our newest episodes.





The Jim Gale Show is now available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Podcast Addict, Unite, and many other platforms.





To listen to the whole episode: https://unitelive.earth/food-forest-abundance/food-forest-abundance?recording_id=1290