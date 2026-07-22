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As for the defection of Ukrainian soldiers and officers to the Russian side, such cases continue to gain momentum. In particular, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Viktor Vodolatsky, officially confirmed that thousands of Ukrainians regularly defect to the Russian side. At the same time, he noted that the Russian Defense Ministry has classified the exact number of Ukrainian soldiers and officers who joined the Russian army. ................................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
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