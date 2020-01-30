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Full Show: Farage Frees Britain From EU, US Shackled By USMCA
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8 views • January 30, 2020
— 00:13:29 Nigel Farage waves the EU goodbye (with a British Union Jack) — so they kill his mic
— 00:39:08 USMCA continues us on path to loss of control of our own economy & security regardless of the extra chips & salsa
— 00:55:24 Gates moves in for the kill — panic & sales pitch of vaccines
— 01:13:25 Biden needs to know when to walk away and when to run. He doesn’t know the difference between Iran, Iraq & Ukraine & he can’t remember when he became VP. Bloomberg meanwhile is pandering to LGBT mob w promises of free surgery & banning religious freedom
— 01:37:43 New York’s new bail law is the flip side of “mandatory minimums” — but they both reject oversight and common sense in favor of “justice” by algorithm
— 01:30:26 Greta to trademark her name. “Dr. Who” doubles down on identity politics. As first female Dr. Who crashes ratings they add a black female Dr. Who
— 01:46:08 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, joins to talk about the economic effects of China’s Coronavirus, $6 Trillion dumped into repo market in a few weeks, BREXIT and more
— 00:39:08 USMCA continues us on path to loss of control of our own economy & security regardless of the extra chips & salsa
— 00:55:24 Gates moves in for the kill — panic & sales pitch of vaccines
— 01:13:25 Biden needs to know when to walk away and when to run. He doesn’t know the difference between Iran, Iraq & Ukraine & he can’t remember when he became VP. Bloomberg meanwhile is pandering to LGBT mob w promises of free surgery & banning religious freedom
— 01:37:43 New York’s new bail law is the flip side of “mandatory minimums” — but they both reject oversight and common sense in favor of “justice” by algorithm
— 01:30:26 Greta to trademark her name. “Dr. Who” doubles down on identity politics. As first female Dr. Who crashes ratings they add a black female Dr. Who
— 01:46:08 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, joins to talk about the economic effects of China’s Coronavirus, $6 Trillion dumped into repo market in a few weeks, BREXIT and more
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