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018 Water Becomes A Commodity
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50 views • January 16, 2021
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we talk about how water has join the family of commodities, such as oil.
Water in the near future may become "too expensive" for everyone to afford, even though is a fundamental part of life human life.
The best way to guard against this is by "owning" water, so when you buy a property, make sure it has a pond, a river, or a creek running through, it's specially good if it a year round thing, since a lack of water can turn deadly quickly.
Always Ready!
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Water in the near future may become "too expensive" for everyone to afford, even though is a fundamental part of life human life.
The best way to guard against this is by "owning" water, so when you buy a property, make sure it has a pond, a river, or a creek running through, it's specially good if it a year round thing, since a lack of water can turn deadly quickly.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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