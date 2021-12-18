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My Journey Through Nutrition Philosophy and How I Landed with Ancestral Nutrition
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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11 views • December 18, 2021
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com
▶️Free Health Coaching: https://bit.ly/3ktdXXh
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#ancestralnutrition #serveyourbody

There are so many diet wars on social media right now! They all agree on a few things, but lots of people will get trapped in religion of eating!

Here I go over my journey through nutrition (and farming) in the last decade and what is currently serving me + some tips that may help you!

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▶️Free 20-30 Minute Remote Goal Setting:
https://bit.ly/3ktdXXh

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▶️Work with me:
https://cultivated-change.com/coaching
https://cultivated-change.com/training

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▶️Thinking About Helping Others Through Coaching?
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Primal Curriculum Info: https://bit.ly/3x4qPr4
Primal BluePrint: https://bit.ly/35Yt0AA

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▶️PRIMAL GOODIES (10% OFF!!)

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-Primal Kitchen (Sauces, Oils, Proteins): https://bit.ly/309IvpP
-Primal Blueprint (Supplements, Guides): https://bit.ly/3ajTgrt
-Sustainably Sources Omega 3s: https://bit.ly/3aBhkX3
-Sunshine in a Bottle: https://bit.ly/3iFCrMb

▶️Primal Blue Print Keto Reset (No Coach)
Complete Guides and Kitchen Kit: https://bit.ly/3DqI4Wi

With Coach: https://cultivated-change.com/coaching ;)

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▶️Creds:
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NASM-CPT #1190402161
ACE-CHC: https://bit.ly/3j8FzyY

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Keywords
healthnutritionfoodagriculturefarmingpaleoinflammationeatingprimalancestral
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