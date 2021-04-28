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They Can't HIDE This Anymore, Prepare for What's Coming!
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394 views • April 28, 2021
Remember when I told you that 5G (before it was Trojan-horsed as a cell phone technology or called "5G") originated as a dangerous highly effective military mass control bio-weapons system which can target groups all the way down to individuals - controlling behavior, make you ill and even kill you?
Well THIS is what they need it for...
Well THIS is what they need it for...
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