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The Marco Polo Files Investigate the Biden's (Part One) Ashley Biden's Diary: "My Shower With Daddy"
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103 views • June 07, 2022
With more and more revelations coming out regarding the content on Hunter Biden's Laptop From Hell one of the best Internet providers of that content is coming from the website marcopolousa.org and I am about to publish some videos giving credit to that website. This past weekend footage and more pictures of a compromised Hunter Biden have surfaced on-line and in the next couple of videos I will be looking at Hunter's latest revelations that are putting his dad in another awkward position and my question remains: how long can and will the mainstream media and the F.B.I. continue to hide and cover-up for President Biden's son's moral and financial indiscretions?
Opening song credit: James Arthur, Recovery
https://youtu.be/m9DO3zpdWqw
Related links:
https://bidenlaptopreport.marcopolousa.org/
https://radaronline.com/p/hunter-biden-tape-leaked-gun-38-caliber-escort/
https://thefederalist.com/2022/06/03/if-joe-biden-cared-about-gun-laws-hunter-biden-would-already-be-in-jail/
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Opening song credit: James Arthur, Recovery
https://youtu.be/m9DO3zpdWqw
Related links:
https://bidenlaptopreport.marcopolousa.org/
https://radaronline.com/p/hunter-biden-tape-leaked-gun-38-caliber-escort/
https://thefederalist.com/2022/06/03/if-joe-biden-cared-about-gun-laws-hunter-biden-would-already-be-in-jail/
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Globa...
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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