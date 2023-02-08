Former Fox News Reporter Frees Herself from Corporate Overlords

Join Ivory, former Fox News reporter, in her new series on UNIFYD TV, “Ivory Hecker Uncensored”, where she relentlessly pursues answers to the questions that most media outlets censor and ignore.

Ivory is proud to be free from corporate overlords and untethered from special interests—a rarity in the news industry. Ivory founded her independent journalism company, Ivory Media, in 2021 after a 9 year corporate news career.

Her primary goal as a journalist is to provide citizens who value their individual liberty with the information they need to remain free and self-governing.

Shine light, and the people will find their way.

