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GOP candidate for N.Y. District Attorney says everything is on the line
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20 views • October 14, 2021
Voters in Manhattan will get to elect a new district attorney this year. One of those names on the ballot will be Thomas Kenniff. He sat down with One America’s Caitlin Sinclair ahead of the race.
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