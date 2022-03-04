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Make it viral - Cette video doit devenir virale
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80 views • March 04, 2022
Telegram Channel INVACCINABLE. | ”The truth that Macron and the MSM do not say. An old lady from Donetsk saw the house of her neighbor being bombed today! And it explains that Ukraine bombed her own people for the last 8 years!! This is why Russia decided to intervene.” | ”La vérité que Macron et les médias ne disent pas ! Une vieille dame du Donetsk a vu la maison de son voisin recevoir un obus aujourd’hui ! Et explique que l’Ukraine bombarde son propre peuple depuis 8 ans !! C’est pourquoi la Russie a décidé d’intervenir.”
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