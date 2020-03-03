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Celebration with us! Join me for the Vision Event 2020!
Healing-the-Eye
Healing-the-Eye
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2 views • March 03, 2020
Join us in our Mission to Cure Blindness! At the Vision Event 2020 you will learn the latest to restore lost  vision and also save the vision in someone in need. 2 days of speakers sharing valuable information on how you can reverse vision loss.

Here is the list of the sessions you will receive!
1- Dr. Kondrot-Intro to the Vision Event! The Best of the Mission To Cure Blindness and the Kondrot Restore Vision Program in Review 2019
2- Dr. Kondrot-Top 10 Advances in Eye care of the past decade
3- Dr. Kondrot-Four levels of healing to restore lost vision and your health
4- Noon- Documentary - A chance to See.
5- Dr. Kondrot-New advances in Stem Cells for eye disease. The Limoli Retinal Restoration Technique
6- Dr. Kondrot-The Hidden Danger that is destroying our vision. EMF and 5G
7- Dr. James McNair- Info on his new book, Smart Way to Healing!
8- Dr. David J. Pesek Holistic Iridology-Insights to Your Wellness
9- Garret Murrin- Restoring Vision Cell by Cell with coMra-Therapy
10- Ning Wu- Microcurrent Changes Life
11- Dr. Robert Rowen- The benefits of Ozone!
12- Dr. Victor Marcial-Vega- Essential Oils
100% of your tuition will go directly to the Restore Vision Foundation a 501c3 devoted to helping the blind.
The Event has been recorded so you can listen to the event at your convenience!www.VisionEvent2020.com
Keywords
celebration2020kondrothealing the eyerestore visionmission to cure blindnessvision event
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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