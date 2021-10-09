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White Liberals Are The Problem, Behar Says Vaxx Is 'Experiment' On Whites & Mandates Not Law
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91 views • October 09, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Mockingbird media gets the word to ignore pill, push the vaxx - https://taibbi.substack.com/p/the-cult-of-the-vaccine-neurotic
Florida not playing games with liberal idiots - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-gets-the-last-laugh-on-broward-county/
Joy Behar proves it's all an 'experiment', but she's too dumb to know it - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/joy-behar-white-people-experiment-black-people-shouldnt-fear-vaccine?
There is no mandate, it's a bluff - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/07/biden-keeps-pushing-nonexistent-worker-vaccine-mandate-a-ploy-that-keeps-state-attorney-generals-from-filing-lawsuits/https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/07/biden-keeps-pushing-nonexistent-worker-vaccine-mandate-a-ploy-that-keeps-state-attorney-generals-from-filing-lawsuits/
The very first question should always be, are they vaccinated - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10063445/Ambulance-called-Sky-News-HQ-Paul-Murrays-health-emergency.html
White liberals are the problem - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/viral-video-dear-white-liberals/
Corruption being exposed - https://theeagleonline.com.ng/reps-accused-of-receiving-10m-bribe-from-bill-gates-to-pass-bill-speaker-kicks/
Govt and mafia all in the same business - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10070143/Hunter-Biden-asked-Whitey-Bulgers-nephew-help-business-deal-uncle-emails-show.html
Are we about to see a crash - https://www.9news.com.au/world/us-economy-why-october-19-could-be-catastrophic-debt-limit/0ebe50c2-c6b2-4aa7-9f64-773ab87d014c?ocid=Social-9News
Fauci worships himself - https://resistthemainstream.org/fauci-mocked-after-twitter-users-notice-something-strange-at-his-home/?utm_source=telegram
Don't use google and youtube, same thing - https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/youtube-google-make-huge-decision-to-stop-monetization-of-climate-change-deniers/
Not his time, he should find his purpose - https://nypost.com/2021/10/07/new-jersey-man-survives-9-story-plunge-by-landing-on-a-bmw/?
Terrorists released to make room for parents - https://babylonbee.com/news/terrorists-released-from-guantanamo-bay-to-make-room-for-parents-who-protested-school-board-meetings
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1445507493182930953
Patriot Job Finder - https://redballoon.work/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Mockingbird media gets the word to ignore pill, push the vaxx - https://taibbi.substack.com/p/the-cult-of-the-vaccine-neurotic
Florida not playing games with liberal idiots - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-gets-the-last-laugh-on-broward-county/
Joy Behar proves it's all an 'experiment', but she's too dumb to know it - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/joy-behar-white-people-experiment-black-people-shouldnt-fear-vaccine?
There is no mandate, it's a bluff - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/07/biden-keeps-pushing-nonexistent-worker-vaccine-mandate-a-ploy-that-keeps-state-attorney-generals-from-filing-lawsuits/https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/07/biden-keeps-pushing-nonexistent-worker-vaccine-mandate-a-ploy-that-keeps-state-attorney-generals-from-filing-lawsuits/
The very first question should always be, are they vaccinated - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10063445/Ambulance-called-Sky-News-HQ-Paul-Murrays-health-emergency.html
White liberals are the problem - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/viral-video-dear-white-liberals/
Corruption being exposed - https://theeagleonline.com.ng/reps-accused-of-receiving-10m-bribe-from-bill-gates-to-pass-bill-speaker-kicks/
Govt and mafia all in the same business - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10070143/Hunter-Biden-asked-Whitey-Bulgers-nephew-help-business-deal-uncle-emails-show.html
Are we about to see a crash - https://www.9news.com.au/world/us-economy-why-october-19-could-be-catastrophic-debt-limit/0ebe50c2-c6b2-4aa7-9f64-773ab87d014c?ocid=Social-9News
Fauci worships himself - https://resistthemainstream.org/fauci-mocked-after-twitter-users-notice-something-strange-at-his-home/?utm_source=telegram
Don't use google and youtube, same thing - https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/youtube-google-make-huge-decision-to-stop-monetization-of-climate-change-deniers/
Not his time, he should find his purpose - https://nypost.com/2021/10/07/new-jersey-man-survives-9-story-plunge-by-landing-on-a-bmw/?
Terrorists released to make room for parents - https://babylonbee.com/news/terrorists-released-from-guantanamo-bay-to-make-room-for-parents-who-protested-school-board-meetings
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1445507493182930953
Patriot Job Finder - https://redballoon.work/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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