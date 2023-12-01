Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Desantis Crushes Newsom on Crime as Gavin Attempts to Deflect #debate
channel image
Recharge Freedom
320 Subscribers
73 views
Published 18 hours ago

Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis squared off with Sean Hannity moderating, and the issue of crime was brought up, which DeSantis crushed new Simone simply with fax while Newsom continue to try to deflect. #desantisdebate #newsom #crime #NEWSOMVSDeSANTIS


Keywords
fox newssean hannityron desantissafetygavin newsombeverly hillsrobberycertaintysoros dadesantis newsom debatecrime in californiacrime in floridacrime statistics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket