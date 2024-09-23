Defence analyst for 'Veterans Today', Michael Shrimpton gives a political and defence assessment of the UK and US political situation, and the use of of British missiles to attack the Russian homeland.

Shrimpton is a member of the new Reform Party in the UK.

He has a "modest and brutal sense of humour, not afraid to court controversy.

His book SpyHunter is a crucial Must Have on the secret German intelligence agency, "the DVD"

