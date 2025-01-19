Are YOU a Narcissist?

Sunday Morning Live 19 January 2025





This lecture explores narcissism in individual and societal contexts, starting with the implications of the TikTok ban in the US and cultural cancelation. It guides listeners in identifying narcissistic traits, differentiating them from sociopathy, and underscores the importance of empathy using relatable anecdotes.





The discussion examines the impact of adult narcissism on children, advocating for compassion as essential in relationships. It also addresses societal changes like women entering the workforce, critiquing popular culture's unrealistic romance narratives. The session concludes by emphasizing self-awareness and empathy as vital for navigating modern interpersonal dynamics.





