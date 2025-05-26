Think El Salvador is Just Plan B? It’s Our Plan A Now! 9 Months Later

In this video, I share:

What life really looks like in El Salvador 🇸🇻









How much we spend each month 💵 (April–May expense breakdown)









Personal stories about safety, school, language struggles, and daily life









Our reflections on freedom, community, and what it means to belong









We also talk about our “Ask Me Anything” WhatsApp group and Monday night expat calls—details are below if you want to join a growing support network for people exploring a move to El Salvador.

💬 Questions? Drop them in the comments!

