Think El Salvador is Just Plan B? It’s Our Plan A Now! 9 Months Later
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
34 views • 16 hours ago

In this video, I share:

What life really looks like in El Salvador 🇸🇻



How much we spend each month 💵 (April–May expense breakdown)



Personal stories about safety, school, language struggles, and daily life



Our reflections on freedom, community, and what it means to belong



We also talk about our “Ask Me Anything” WhatsApp group and Monday night expat calls—details are below if you want to join a growing support network for people exploring a move to El Salvador.

💬 Questions? Drop them in the comments!

 👍 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share if you’re dreaming about starting over somewhere new.


🔗 Join the Monday Night Call (7 PM El Salvador Time):

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~ 📲 Join our WhatsApp relocation group and weekly calls!

~~~~~ Mondays 7:00 – 9:00pm

~~~~~ Time zone: America/El_Salvador

~~~~~ Google Meet joining info

~~~~~ Video call link: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


📌Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📺 Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/

📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

🕣 Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@charityhagenaars


Keywords
el salvadorliving in el salvadorexpat life el salvadorcanada to el salvadorel salvador lifestyleel salvador safetyel salvador cost of livingel salvador travelexpat familylife abroadexpat tipslife in central americael salvador 2025el salvador freedomplan b countrymove to el salvadorcharity hagenaarsel salvador experiencewhy move to el salvadorel salvador unboxingel salvador vs canadaexpat budget el salvadorel salvador real talkbitcoin countryfamily move abroad
Chapters

00:00Introduction

01:30The People and the Culture

06:50The Cost of Living

10:30The Food

16:37Safety and Security

20:08Adjusting the the Language

23:07Infrastructure and Utilities

29:19Reflecting on the Journey

