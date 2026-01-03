Can You Damage Your Own Soul

The new norm is when You get married and you grow tired of each other if both agree you can go on a break?





While on break You are free to sleep with whoever You want to and it’s not adultery, it’s ok because you were on break?





The sexual habits of young people in our world today have damaged their souls, and put them on the path to hell.





Psalms 23:2 He restores my soul: he leads me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.





People if You have been caught up in this, flee, turn to God because He is willing and able to “Restore Your Soul”



