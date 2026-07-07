CODY HARPER IS THE LATEST TO SUFFER 🥊 FROM THE ANTI-WHITE POLICIES OF THE UK

We must demand the immediate release of the bodycam footage from the recent unlawful arrest in Birmingham.





The handling of this incident is a blatant failure of duty, as the arresting officer targeted the white male as the aggressor despite the clear reality of the situation.





It is impossible that the officer did not see the two black males actively attacking him before charging in to make the arrest.





@BrumPolice are now requesting people stop sharing the footage.





The police have learned nothing from the death of Henry Nowak.





Video credit to @KnockoutAudit





Shame on you @BrumPolice you have failed your city.





Source: https://x.com/AnthNFS/status/2072704166300905713





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/aw0sah





Official notice from Birmingham Police:





The incident has been reviewed, and we have no concerns over the officer's actions and we are satisfied that they were reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances.





We would ask that footage is not further shared to allow the legal process to take its course.





https://x.com/BrumPolice/status/2072658313582362665





Community Note:





The footage in question disproves the Police’s account of the incident. It is in the public interest for it to shared far and wide to ensure a just outcome for the male who has been arrested, and aid him with any civil action he may wish to take against the Police.





https://x.com/re_mi_gra_tion/status/2072389805032305037