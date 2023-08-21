German MEP Christine Anderson warns the WORLD in this Powerful 3 minute speed that Covid was NOTHING but a TEST to teach the Globalists Exactly what they needed to do to get people to GIVE UP their rights. They already kNEW that Fear was one of the main reasons, but fear of something you CAN"T SEE, just like they would do in the middle ages by claiming everything was a Demon", NOW instead it's something more "scientific" sounding, Viruses allegedly floating in the AIR that are going to "GET YOU" Unless you take our Poison Shots!!
