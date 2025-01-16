WARNING: LA FIRES CAUSE ECONOMIC COLLAPSE! - How This Affects YOU! - Inflation & Smart Cities

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the devastation caused by the Los Angeles fires, specifically in the Pacific Palisades and how this will affect the national economy as hundreds of billions will need to be spent across the board.

This is the perfect storm to bring in economic devastation, cause heightened inflation and come in as the state to "save people" by forcing them into Smart Cities/15 Minute Cities. This is indeed the goal as the LA Smart City 2028 agenda which was planned years ago is rolling out now as Gavin Newsom announced while fires are still burning that LA 2.0 is being prepared.

As the goal is to obviously create a digital future, inflation is through the roof.

The money supply just hit a 27 month high which signals massive inflation.

This will affect people all throughout the United States and on top of this, Biden has said the US government will cover hundreds of billions of dollars.

Of course that leaves those in North Carolina with just over 700 dollars that they will eventually have to pay back.





We're seeing the controlled collapse of western civilization. It's all by design. Inflation will be met with CBDCs, digital IDs, carbon and social credit systems inside 15 Minute Cities. Just as the World Economic Forum planned.

This is global technocracy in a nutshell. Order out of chaos. Tyranny under the guise of convenience.

Banks are already shutting people down for their views and the UN Pact For The Future was signed by 193 countries in September which allows banks to shut you down if you criticize the establishment online. It also creates a carbon credit system and pushes for net zero. As these fires were clearly started on purpose, it's not shocking that this was written and at the ready for this very scenario. It's not a coincidence.





World Alternative Media

