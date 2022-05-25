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Russian Ambassador to UN says Donald Trump is the LEGITIMATELY ELECTED President of the United States. He was "overthrown with the connivance of Germany, France, Poland with the support of the US!! Russia knows that basement Joe DIDN'T win the 2020 election. It was stolen in the middle of the night by the Democrats using Domination Voting Machines!
See full clip at - https://rumble.com/vwtxaj-the-russian-ambassador-to-the-un-claims-trump-is-the-legitimate-president.html