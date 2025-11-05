Morning Manna - Nov 5, 2025 - Proverbs 16:6-9 - Grace, Peace, and Providence: Path of the Righteous

Proverbs 16:6–9 traces how divine mercy and human humility shape the ordered life. “By mercy and truth iniquity is purged,” revealing the covenant harmony between grace and moral reform. When a man’s ways please the Lord, even his enemies are subdued by divine peace. Better a little with righteousness than great gain without justice, for the heart’s plans succeed only when the Lord directs its steps. In this Morning Manna teaching, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart unfold the pattern of holy living—atonement leading to fear, obedience leading to peace, and every path brought under the rule of God’s providence.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





