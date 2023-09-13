What Will YOU Do For Jesus? REVIVAL PARAN BAPTIST CHURCH 2023

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker preaches a message entitled: "What You Can Do For Jesus," at the historic Paran Baptist Church in Grandin, Florida on Sept. 9th, 2023. This is the SECOND of THREE Revival Sermons.
