The mask thing is a sinister fraud

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There are some – not many – but some people with intelligence, integrity and courage.
One US public official out of millions – Democratic mayor of Nevada City, California Reinette Senum – is willing to fall on her sword to tell the public the truth.
When Fauci and the U.S. Surgeon General told the truth
Medical science and practice has not changed since they originally said these things.
The CDC’s own report
“In pooled analysis, we found no significant reduction in influenza transmission with the use of face masks”
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article?fbclid=IwAR2V1hPqN0WKb2kXVExP_1UE9ARvru6mtPZvZN0w1jx0S3l3fXLhxMP_bXs
Brasscheck TV
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgi5aHY00-Y&;feature=emb_title
Larry Keen Channel YT Channel