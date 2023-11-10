Christian Ethno-Nationalism need not be inferred by the Holy Scriptures, by rather directly attributed to a vast swath of Biblical literature.
Nations — distinct ethnicities with defined and contiguous borders — are explicitly mandated in the Bible.
