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If You're Being Pressured By Your Job To Take The Jab You Can Fight It Legally - Here's How - Know Your Rights & The Law
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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103 views • September 01, 2021
In this video, it's explained how you can challenge the very foundations of what passes as "law." No corporation has the power to compel you to do anything you do not consent to as you will see, and no government is in lawful fact...a government.
Source: Observation Deck

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Life Coaching For Men & Women: https://www.coachingbridges.wordpress.com

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NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – 'Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy' https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/

Membership to The Body House Listening Room - https://www.thebodyhouse.co/
Social Media & Important Links – https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy