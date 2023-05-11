https://gettr.com/post/p2gpf20eb42

05/09/2023 Nicole: We do not engage in American politics, but we will always stand with Congressman Santos in eliminating the CCP. And we support him as an elected official to make eliminating the CCP’s agenda one of his most important tasks. We are also grateful to him for his concern about freeing Miles Guo and the unfair treatment that Mr. Guo has suffered under the judicial double standard. And we support the efforts he has made regarding this. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/09/2023 妮可：我们不参与美国的政治，新中国联邦在灭共这件事情上，我们永远跟桑托斯国会议员站在一起。我们支持他作为一个民选的官员，把灭共的议程作为他最重要的一个任务，也感谢他为释放郭先生、以及郭先生所受到的司法双重标准的不公正对待表示关注。并且，我们对他在这方面要做的事情表示支持。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





