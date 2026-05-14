BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prophecies | HANTAVIRUS, ALIENS, AND THE HAND OF GOD - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
929 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • Today

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.


TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com


Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow


TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/


For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)


WATCH Ginger Ziegler:

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/GingerZieglerMinistries?e9s=src_v1_cmd

WEBSITE: https://gingerziegler.com/



𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -


Amanda Grace Reel May 12, 2026

https://youtube.com/shorts/DFHrEd8Qemo?si=yyh19VkhV59rz4N4



Amanda Grace May 7. 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/SBRYR-3DWy4?si=eLJooqNChOsXSFpF



Julie Green Received on May 1 and delivered on May 11, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/0zpzudat29o?si=bKsEiyeOzTlFueNL



Josh Howerton

https://youtube.com/shorts/FR6WeayoSKY?si=MRkiHHUe0sPYNkP0



Amanda Grace

https://youtube.com/shorts/EXaQmq3jNuU?si=UeSJmfAxrSITopu5



Robin D Bullock 11th hour May 12, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/WBbmLoL5G4I?si=GJibPbHQ7wVjTep2



Lance Walnau Flash Point May 7, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/s2kGBuDL_JE?si=k3Xfpc8mQ5WR71WS



Joseph Z May 13, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/SI0Pc3GX7Og?si=zBurzulwT5xoANlk



Carolyn Dennis Received May 8, 2026 and Delivered on May 9, 2026

https://youtu.be/Nparx9Kuy5g



Johnny and Elizabeth Enlow May 11, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/poaRH4jnlDQ?si=YAhy23MBp5nKpaxB



Dutch Sheets and David Kubal (CEO Intercessors for America) May 8, 2026

https://youtu.be/T3v6DTQ8G5I



Tim Sheets May 10, 2026

https://youtu.be/ENFmqdwc3m4


𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com

► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com


► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap - www.fernvalleysoap.com

Promo Code: FLYOVER



Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/


𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

 🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs

🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives

🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com


► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives


► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter


► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate


► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch


► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com


► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -

www.fernvalleysoap.com

Promo Code: FLYOVER


Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]

Keywords
godalienshantavirus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Rare Earths Reprieve: US-China Deal Holds as Summit Nears, Exposing Deeper Dependency

Rare Earths Reprieve: US-China Deal Holds as Summit Nears, Exposing Deeper Dependency

Garrison Vance
The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Reveals What Would Happen if Climate Cultism Took Over

The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Reveals What Would Happen if Climate Cultism Took Over

Mike Adams
The Great Starvation: Why Global Famine Is Not an Accident

The Great Starvation: Why Global Famine Is Not an Accident

Mike Adams
Trump signals potential troop shift from Germany to Poland, escalating NATO tensions

Trump signals potential troop shift from Germany to Poland, escalating NATO tensions

Willow Tohi
U.S. and South Africa Hold Talks on Potential Critical Mineral Agreements

U.S. and South Africa Hold Talks on Potential Critical Mineral Agreements

Edison Reed
The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy