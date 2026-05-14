Prophecies | HANTAVIRUS, ALIENS, AND THE HAND OF GOD - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

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𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -





Amanda Grace Reel May 12, 2026

https://youtube.com/shorts/DFHrEd8Qemo?si=yyh19VkhV59rz4N4









Amanda Grace May 7. 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/SBRYR-3DWy4?si=eLJooqNChOsXSFpF









Julie Green Received on May 1 and delivered on May 11, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/0zpzudat29o?si=bKsEiyeOzTlFueNL









Josh Howerton

https://youtube.com/shorts/FR6WeayoSKY?si=MRkiHHUe0sPYNkP0









Amanda Grace

https://youtube.com/shorts/EXaQmq3jNuU?si=UeSJmfAxrSITopu5









Robin D Bullock 11th hour May 12, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/WBbmLoL5G4I?si=GJibPbHQ7wVjTep2









Lance Walnau Flash Point May 7, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/s2kGBuDL_JE?si=k3Xfpc8mQ5WR71WS









Joseph Z May 13, 2026

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Carolyn Dennis Received May 8, 2026 and Delivered on May 9, 2026

https://youtu.be/Nparx9Kuy5g









Johnny and Elizabeth Enlow May 11, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/poaRH4jnlDQ?si=YAhy23MBp5nKpaxB









Dutch Sheets and David Kubal (CEO Intercessors for America) May 8, 2026

https://youtu.be/T3v6DTQ8G5I









Tim Sheets May 10, 2026

https://youtu.be/ENFmqdwc3m4





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