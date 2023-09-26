Mr. Market: This Is Bad

Don’t Expect Stock Markets To Puke & Rally
* If you think we’re in a bullish set-up right now, you may want to get your head checked.
* A powerful chart illustrates recent market highs — with the troughs that immediately followed both peaks.
* That was MOAB (Mother Of All Bubbles) parts 1 and 2.
* Is there going to be a third?
* I don’t think so!
* That’s a major problem because, from here, the future state is called a U.S. recession.
* The market is starting to figure that out.
Hedgeye Risk Management | The Macro Show (26 September 2023)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.