Mr. Market: This Is Bad
Son of the Republic
566 Subscribers
140 views
Published 17 hours ago

Don’t Expect Stock Markets To Puke & Rally

* If you think we’re in a bullish set-up right now, you may want to get your head checked.

* A powerful chart illustrates recent market highs — with the troughs that immediately followed both peaks.

* That was MOAB (Mother Of All Bubbles) parts 1 and 2.

* Is there going to be a third?

* I don’t think so!

* That’s a major problem because, from here, the future state is called a U.S. recession.

* The market is starting to figure that out.


Hedgeye Risk Management | The Macro Show (26 September 2023)

https://youtu.be/RBwzBCjLqgQ

Keywords
tradingstock marketrecessioninvestingbreakdowntechnical analysisfinancial crisisbear marketbearishkeith mcculloughmarket analysisrollovervolatilitymarket correctioncrack-uphedgeyemacro showmacro analysisquantitative analysisbottom-up analysistop-down analysisdowntrend

