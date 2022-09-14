Chlorine Dioxide Spray Bottle: How to Mix it from MMS or CDS - a quick and helpful video

If you are new to Clo2 (Chlorine Dioxide) but want to start making it and using it in the home?

Here is a quick and simple video that shows you how to make the spray bottle version by yourself. You can use the A and B bottle (activated MMS) to make it OR the CDS liquid (Chlorine Dioxide Solution). Both are effective at helping with infections and other issues on the skin, eyes, nose and environment. It is the single best spray to have with you for health purposes. It kills all pathogens and helps to quickly clear up the skin of issues that you might be suffering from. It is Oxidation in a bottle and Oxygen in a bottle at the same time.





Video Table of Contents:

Beginning: Finding Amber colored Glass bottles for spraying

2:00 Making MMS Spray Bottle Mix

4:36 Making CDS Spray Bottle Mix (At the 5:10 mark I say "Sodium Hypochlorite" but i meant to say "Sodium Chlorite")





It is more than an Cure, it is a Solution to disease.





Healing can be inexpensive and accessible to all, if they are willing to learn and "prove all things".





Free Ebooks on Molecular Medicines Downloadable at this Link:

https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/





