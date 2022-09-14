BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chlorine Dioxide Spray Bottle: How to Mix it from MMS or CDS - a quick and helpful video
Molecular Medicines
Molecular Medicines
2172 followers
Follow
48
Share
Report
4217 views • September 14, 2022

If you are new to Clo2 (Chlorine Dioxide) but want to start making it and using it in the home? 

Here is a quick and simple video that shows you how to make the spray bottle version by yourself.  You can use the A and B bottle (activated MMS) to make it OR the CDS liquid (Chlorine Dioxide Solution).  Both are effective at helping with infections and other issues on the skin, eyes, nose and environment.  It is the single best spray to have with you for health purposes.  It kills all pathogens and helps to quickly clear up the skin of issues that you might be suffering from.  It is Oxidation in a bottle and Oxygen in a bottle at the same time.  


Video Table of Contents:

Beginning:  Finding Amber colored Glass bottles for spraying

2:00 Making MMS Spray Bottle Mix

4:36 Making CDS Spray Bottle Mix (At the 5:10 mark I say "Sodium Hypochlorite" but i meant to say "Sodium Chlorite")


It is more than an Cure, it is a Solution to disease.


Healing can be inexpensive and accessible to all, if they are willing to learn and "prove all things".


Free Ebooks on Molecular Medicines Downloadable at this Link:

https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/


My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1


My Mewe Group - Chlorine Dioxide Truth:

https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth


My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth


My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular

Keywords
mmshow todiycdsspray bottle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: Chlorella and spirulina&#8217;s role in DNA protection

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: Chlorella and spirulina’s role in DNA protection

Belle Carter
Hinge Exercises for Hip Function: The Epoch Times Details Five Movements

Hinge Exercises for Hip Function: The Epoch Times Details Five Movements

Edison Reed
Hormonal imbalance: The hidden dangers of synthetic estrogen and the case for natural solutions

Hormonal imbalance: The hidden dangers of synthetic estrogen and the case for natural solutions

Patrick Lewis
Stamina Building Strategies: A Fact-Based Overview

Stamina Building Strategies: A Fact-Based Overview

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Compound From Pomegranates, Walnuts May Improve Heart Function in Heart Failure

Study: Compound From Pomegranates, Walnuts May Improve Heart Function in Heart Failure

Coco Somers
Aloe Vera Juice and Gut Lining Repair: Evidence Remains Mixed, Dietitians Say

Aloe Vera Juice and Gut Lining Repair: Evidence Remains Mixed, Dietitians Say

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy