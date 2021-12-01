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Ep. 18 Behind the Scenes of the Delt@ Variant. Device interference, headaches, palpitations, & more!
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94 views • December 01, 2021
Behind the scenes look at the Delt@ Variant. What is going on with our devices, headaches, intense negative thoughts, anxiety, heart palpitations, ear ringing, and more! 💗 Plus, my favorite breakfast smoothie that protects against the 🌵 proteins.
Due to internet issues, sorry my recipe was messed up due to cutting out.
Breakfast smoothie to combat parasites & cactus proteins.
2 medjool dates;
1/3 to 1/2 c. oats,
3/4 frozen banana,
3 tbsp peanut butter,
2tbsp Dandy Blend Tea,
1.5c. milk, coconut
1/2 tsp Ceylon cinnamon
chocolate stevia to taste
Add a few ice cubes for a colder options.
Blend well in a strong blender.
#quantumhealing
#anxiety
#headache
#breakfastsmoothie
#delta
#ringingears
#EarRinging
#tinnitus
#schumannresonance
To join my clearing session go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
Due to internet issues, sorry my recipe was messed up due to cutting out.
Breakfast smoothie to combat parasites & cactus proteins.
2 medjool dates;
1/3 to 1/2 c. oats,
3/4 frozen banana,
3 tbsp peanut butter,
2tbsp Dandy Blend Tea,
1.5c. milk, coconut
1/2 tsp Ceylon cinnamon
chocolate stevia to taste
Add a few ice cubes for a colder options.
Blend well in a strong blender.
#quantumhealing
#anxiety
#headache
#breakfastsmoothie
#delta
#ringingears
#EarRinging
#tinnitus
#schumannresonance
To join my clearing session go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
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