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Trump Rally Low Turnout vs. Corona Virus Science
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190 views • March 28, 2021
Trump's 1st Rally after The Covid-19 (Gossip-19) Demon-Rat Globalist Fiasco, had a low turnout because the people waiting to get in were lied to about Black Lives Matter Rioters. The Mayor of Tulsa Oaklohoma locked down the city and sent the Trump supporters waiting in line 24 hours before home. the turnout was then refused to about 1/2 capacity. this caused Trump to fire Brad Parscale and he went into a tailspin. This was a big mistake by Trump.
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