Robert AKA Robess Anti-Corruption Scotland

Robert AKA Robess explains the difference between the Live Birth Record and the Birth Certificate and the implications of the Live Birth Record being destroyed by the dead legal entity Government.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.