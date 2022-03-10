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Bio-Weapons Labs, Hot Potatoes and Zelensky's Retreat
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11 views • March 10, 2022
This has already been a full week, and it's only Wednesday. In the past 24 hours, President Biden announced a ban on Russian energy, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken got caught in a bout of political postering by the Polish government, and Ukraine President Zelensky backtracked on his push for NATO.
One might wonder if there is any plan and exit strategy, or if Biden is bent on punishing Americans for no good reason at all.
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One might wonder if there is any plan and exit strategy, or if Biden is bent on punishing Americans for no good reason at all.
Thanks for watching and praying!
To receive the email, please subscribe at:
https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters are available at
prayingcitizen.com
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