Matthew 5:17-18: Think not that I am come to destroy the law but to fulfil

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The video was taken in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on June 1, 2018.



In Matthew 5 verses 17 and 18, Jesus Christ or Yeshua says: Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfil. For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.



The word used in the Bible for "fulfill" is pleroo, which in Greek means "to fully teach, to fully reveal" (# G4137). In other words, fulfill means to carry out, perform, obey, make real or bring into effect. Christ Jesus didn't come to destroy the Law but to carry it out, perform it, obey it, make it real.



If Christ says He did not come to destroy, then why would say that fulfil mean "done" or "finished"? The opposite of destroy is to apply, to implement, not done or finished. Further, Christ adds in verse 18, For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled. Heaven and earth have not passed away, so the law of God still stands.



If the law of God was done away with, why would Jesus Christ Who is God in the flesh say in Matthew 19:17, [...] but if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments?



The law of God points to His love for He is love. 1 John 5:3 says, For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments: and his commandments are not grievous.



Revelation 14:12 says that the saints are they who keep (not reject or hate) the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus.



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