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The Truth About Gene Wars: r/K Selection Theory [P1]
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53 views • September 29, 2021
Occasionally new information completely blow your mind - and this is one of those times! Stefan Molyneux breaks down the basics of the genetic warfare which is the foundation of all living creatures. Different reproduction strategies have emerged over time and this is explained through r/K Selection Theory. When you look at humanity through the lens of reproduction strategies - it's something you can never, and will never, be able to unsee!
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Sources
http://cfpm.org/jom-emit/1997/vol1/fog_a.html
http://pespmc1.vub.ac.be/papers/r-kselectionqol.pdf
http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0052970
The Evolutionary Psychology Behind Politics
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DT9ZLS0/?tag=freedradio-20
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
http://cfpm.org/jom-emit/1997/vol1/fog_a.html
http://pespmc1.vub.ac.be/papers/r-kselectionqol.pdf
http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0052970
The Evolutionary Psychology Behind Politics
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DT9ZLS0/?tag=freedradio-20
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