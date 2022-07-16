If injected, you have been tagged with a digital device...

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This man explains that everybody who has received the C19 vax has been injected
with nano-particles and graphene oxide which self assembles in the body
as Media Access Control addresses. People emit a visible MAC address
like a smart phone or WiFi router. This is horrendous and truly
shocking. We were lied to about the injection, and if you have ever read
the Book of Revelation in the bible, chapter 13: 16-17 it talks about
the Mark of the Beast. I believe this is the beginning of this system
being set up. Don`t take anymore injections! Download Bluetooth scanner on your phone, activate your GPS and see it for yourself....