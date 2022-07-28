DC Mayor Pleads for Help, Calls on Nat. Guard to Save City from Illegal Alien “Humanitarian Crisis”

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Mayor Bowser calls for activating National Guard to handle all the illegal immigrants coming into DC.
If a few migrant buses are a "humanitarian crisis" for D.C., imagine life in a border town.
This is for 4k immigrants. There were hundreds of thousands of people on January 6th....
Cred: Breitbart