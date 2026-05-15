Date: May 15, 2026. Lesson 95-2026. Title: Faith Friday - Have Faith in God, Your Miracle Foundation

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In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, the focus turns to Mark 11:22, where Jesus gives a simple yet profound command: “Have faith in God.” Spoken in the context of the withered fig tree and the disciples’ astonishment, Christ redirects attention away from human ability and toward absolute trust in the power and authority of God. True faith is not confidence in self, emotion, or technique—it is confidence in the character and word of the living God. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine what biblical faith truly is, why trust in God stands at the center of spiritual life, and how genuine faith anchors the believer in the certainty of God’s power and purposes.
Lesson 95-2026
Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart
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